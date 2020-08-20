Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah is the most followed Ghanaian celibrity on Instagram

Actress Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah has extended her comfortable lead as the most followed Ghanaian celebrity on Instagram.



The actress has now surpassed 8 million followers on the photo-sharing app, a record that no other Ghanaian has reached.



Acknowledging the feat, Jackie shared a new post to mark it.



She posted a casual photo of herself, Thursday morning, to thank her followers.



"Kisses to 8 Million Amazing Followers", she captioned the photo which has since gathered over 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments within an hour.



Apart from Jackie Appiah, other Ghanaian celebrities with a lot of followers on the social media app are Yvonne Nelson with 6.7m followers, Juliet Ibrahim with 6.2m followers with Sarkodie and John Dumelo having 3.8m and 3.3 million followers respectively.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.