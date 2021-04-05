You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 05Article 1224301

Entertainment of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Jackie Appiah flaunts her luxurious Villa as she vacations abroad

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is having a good time this Easter holiday as she vacations abroad.

Jackie decided to give fans a sneak peek into how her vacation is going and her followers can’t help but drop their jaws after seeing her expensive villa.

In a video on social media, the self-made actress and entrepreneur flaunted her “Olympic sized” swimming pool where she is cooling off after months of work.

As if the size of the pool and the serene environment wasn’t enough, Jackie further wet the appetite of her fans when she announced the place was exclusive to her.

Even though we cannot confirm the location, we believe Jackie is currently somewhere in Asia.

