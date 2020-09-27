Entertainment of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Jackie Appiah, McBrown, other stars storm Nkonkonsa’s child naming ceremony

Blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah and wife Victoria Lebenee Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Radiant Place Grace City in Accra held a naming ceremony for their daughter.



The name of the new member of the Osafo-Nkansah’s family is Kelby Maame Adwoa Edufia Adomaa Osafo-Nkansah.



The brief naming ceremony was graced by media personalities and celebrities such as Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Becca, Abeiku Santana, Micky Osei Berko popular known as master Richard, ‘Osebo the Zaraman’ and many others.



Actress and Television presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown seized the opportunity to share her testimony to the audience at the church. As usual of her, the United showbiz host, once again displayed her singing prowess and also made a presentation to little Kelby.



