Jackie Appiah, Kwaw Kese, Fatimatu Abubakar, et al grace New Media Association launch

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: Jibriel Jagbesie, Contributor

The New Media Association marked its official launch on Sunday, January 7th, 2024, with a distinguished gathering of notable figures from the media landscape and the arts and tourism industry.



The grand occasion, hosted at Number One Oxford Street Hotel and Suit, saw the stage graced by the expertise of seasoned broadcasters Abeiku Santana and Serwaa Amihere, who served as the masters of ceremony. Their captivating presence added an extra layer of charisma to the proceedings, guiding the audience through an evening of celebration and significance.



Eugene Osarfo-Nksansah, the co-founder and Interim President of the New Media Association, stated that the new association was established for ‘serious business’ and that it is not limited to only bloggers.



“This association is not just about bloggers; New Media Association has to do with content creators, social media influencers, vloggers and every profession that fits into the new media,” Eugene noted in his address.



He indicated that right after the launch, the association will extend its wings to all 16 regions in Ghana.



“Again, this is not just an Accra-based association. We are going to open our membership across all 16 regions in Ghana. We are not here to play; we are here for serious business," he concluded.



The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, Deputy Minister of Information, and Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).



Hon. Fatimatu Abubakar, in her address, emphasized the need to embrace the new digital revolution and the pivotal role of new media in shaping public discourse, and acknowledged the association's potential to enhance the media landscape.



“In the past two decades, the digital transformation and revolution as a global mega-trend has happened so quickly as if we have been hit by a fast-moving train,” she said.



“Even the naysayers who didn’t believe in what the digital revolution will bring have come to realise that we have to learn and look at the opportunities, challenges and what exists in the space for us.”



“So much has changed that our world, as we know it, in terms of communication, logistics, transportation and commerce have been affected by this digital revolution. It is in that light that we believe we need to learn together and see how best we can collaborate and make good use of the space.”



She further disclosed that her Ministry has support programs that will benefit the association.



“We at the Information Ministry, or the foremost PR agency of Government that handles policy and advocacy for friends in the media, have a lot of important media support programs that will benefit this association.”



Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA, commended the initiative, highlighting the importance of unity among media professionals and the need for adaptability in the face of technological advancements. He expressed optimism about the New Media Association's role in promoting journalistic excellence and responsible reporting.



The launch included discussions, networking opportunities, and a vision statement and the association's objectives outlined by Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie, General Secretary of NMAG. Attendees resonated with the shared commitment to upholding journalistic integrity, and ethical standards and embracing the dynamic nature of contemporary media.



Other high-profile personalities and celebrities who graced the ceremony included Jackie Appiah, Kwaw Kese, Keche, Qwesi Oteng and Adu Sarfowah.

The New Media Association looks forward to becoming a pivotal force in shaping the future of media, fostering collaboration, and advancing the interests of its members.



With a nearly 80 membership base, the association is spearheaded by eight interim executive members; Eugene Osarfo-Nkansah (President), Ameyaw Kissi Debrah (Vice President), Adeyemi Adebayo (P.R.O), David Mawuli (Deputy P.R.O), Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie (General Secretary), Lawrencia Adu (Assistant Secretary), Stephen Mingle (Organizer), Aidoo Isaac (Assistant Organizer), Leticia Karamin Yipaala (Treasurer) and Felix Adomako Mensah (Assistant Treasurer).



