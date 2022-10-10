You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 10Article 1639661

Entertainment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jacinta flawlessly executes her first stand-up comedy show

At the National Theatre on October 8, 2022, Ghanaian-Nigerian comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, marvelled her audience with exceptional delivery of rib-cracking jokes that had them laughing out loud.

After picking up her mic, the talented comedienne left no stone unturned as she hosted the maiden edition of her comedy show, 'One Night Stand'.

She was clad in a short shiny gold dress she matched with a pair of sneakers when she served non-stop laughs.

Some of her comedy skits involved her singing songs while listing names of popular people and poking fun at them.

The funny act had her backup vocalists chanting “Don't worry” whenever she said things that stood out about these public figures.

Performing her “Don't worry” skit, Jacinta asked Nana Tornado who was in the crowd, how his best friend, Asibolanga, was doing, which got the audience on the floor.

Back-to-back with her delivery, Jacinta told another joke on why black men need to be worshipped.

Moving from one region to the other, she first mentioned that Ga men need to be worshipped for two months while Ashanti men, for six months and Northern men, for a lifetime because of the size of their manhood.

She furthermore mentioned that she wasn't talking out of experience but hearsay, which had many of the people in the crowd shout, “You are lying” and then proceeded to laugh at the jokes.

Aside from Jacinta’s hilarious gags, Foster Romanus, OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, Buchi, Gordons, and Senator also thrilled the audience with rib-cracking jokes.

The auditorium was full as comedy lovers thronged the venue for the event. For those who shared their experiences with GhanaWeb TV, it was a moment to relish.

Watch the latest of our programmes below:







ADA/BB

