Music of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

J.Derobie shares details on 'Nungua Diaries' project

Reggae artiste, J Derobie

Ghanaian Reggae artiste, J Derobie has thrown more light on his most talked about project, “Nungua Diaries”.



Going into details, he stated that, the EP, Nungua Diaries which he released last year was inspired by his experiences growing up in Nungua.



Talking to NYDJ on Y 102.5 FM’s Ryse N Shyne Show, he revealed, “most of the songs on the E.P were songs inspired from happenings around me while I lived at Nungua. That’s why I named the project Nungua Diaries”.



The six (6) track E.P speaks about love, real life and the struggles of a young man.



J.Derobie stated, “So far, the project has put me in a space where people now know me as a versatile artiste. They also know about my capabilities which I am very happy about”.



The “Poverty” hitmaker is currently under the management of emPawa records. He seeks to make them (emPawa) understand his style and reveal to them that he truly is a versatile artist.



“And gradually, I’m getting there” he added.



He asked his fans to watch out for his upcoming album because it will be worth the wait.



“There are some amazing collaborations with some international artistes on there”, he teased.