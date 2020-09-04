Music of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: kuulpeeps.com

J.Derobie releases official video for new single

play videoJ.Derobie’s new video 'Riches'

J.Derobie is the man of the people and his new video says it all.



After winning his first VGMA Award, J.Derobie went out to release “Richies” as a celebration for his 'Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year' award.



This year has been a good year for the artiste, earlier in June J.Derobie released “My People“.



In July this year, he released his debut Ep “Nungua Diaries” to honour the support the people of Nungua has had for him and to talk about his journey as a musician.



Watch J.Derobie’s New Video “Riches”:





