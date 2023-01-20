J.Derobie hints at a collaboration with Jamaican star Popcaan

Music of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie, has disclosed that he is currently 'cooking something big' with Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan.



J Derobie won the hearts of many music lovers after he released his hit single ‘Poverty’ which went global.



The artiste consequently caught the eye of Nigerian-born Ghanaian musician, Mr. Eazi and many other great artistes like Jamaican international dancehall singer Popcaan.



Speaking on his progress so far in an interview with YFM, J Derobie disclosed that, he and Popcaan are currently working on a new single.



Although he failed to give further details, Derobie said;



“My dream collaboration is to work again with Popcaan and it’s on the way. It is going to happen, I believe in God so when I speak I speak with faith”, he said.