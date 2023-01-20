You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 20Article 1698704

Music of Friday, 20 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

J.Derobie hints at a collaboration with Jamaican star Popcaan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, J.Derobie, has disclosed that he is currently 'cooking something big' with Jamaican Dancehall star Popcaan.

J Derobie won the hearts of many music lovers after he released his hit single ‘Poverty’ which went global.

The artiste consequently caught the eye of Nigerian-born Ghanaian musician, Mr. Eazi and many other great artistes like Jamaican international dancehall singer Popcaan.

Speaking on his progress so far in an interview with YFM, J Derobie disclosed that, he and Popcaan are currently working on a new single.

Although he failed to give further details, Derobie said;

“My dream collaboration is to work again with Popcaan and it’s on the way. It is going to happen, I believe in God so when I speak I speak with faith”, he said.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment