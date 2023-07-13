Iyanya buys 18 karat Gold Caveman watch

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Popular Nigerian music star Iyanya is seen with CEO of Ghana’s global standard premium watch brand Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe along with a customized IYANYA 18-karat Gold Heritage watch and a Caveman Erotica Watch.



As part of his media tour in Ghana to promote his recently released album, the artist has added to his watch collection an expensive and luxurious watch from Caveman.



He is among the top Nigerian celebrities to have a wallet-busting collection from the Ghanaian Brand Caveman Watches alleged to be worth over $40,000



The Caveman 18K Gold Heritage Watch is one that showcases premium luxury through top craftsmanship and watchmaking.



Owned by multiple Award-winning entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Caveman Watches is the first Ghanaian-made watch brand featured in the New York Times as the biggest emerging luxury brand from Africa and has received endorsements from influencers and celebrities across Africa and the rest of the world.







