You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 13Article 1803263

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Iyanya buys 18 karat Gold Caveman watch

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Iyanya with the CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzemefe Iyanya with the CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzemefe

Popular Nigerian music star Iyanya is seen with CEO of Ghana’s global standard premium watch brand Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe along with a customized IYANYA 18-karat Gold Heritage watch and a Caveman Erotica Watch.

As part of his media tour in Ghana to promote his recently released album, the artist has added to his watch collection an expensive and luxurious watch from Caveman.

He is among the top Nigerian celebrities to have a wallet-busting collection from the Ghanaian Brand Caveman Watches alleged to be worth over $40,000

The Caveman 18K Gold Heritage Watch is one that showcases premium luxury through top craftsmanship and watchmaking.

Owned by multiple Award-winning entrepreneur Anthony Mensah Dzamefe, Caveman Watches is the first Ghanaian-made watch brand featured in the New York Times as the biggest emerging luxury brand from Africa and has received endorsements from influencers and celebrities across Africa and the rest of the world.



Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Koku Anyidoho

He won't get a constable to salute him - Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio

Sportsleading sports icon

Official logo of the 2022 World Cup

Five Ghanaian clubs to receive over $500k compensation for World Cup contributions

Businessleading business icon

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and

Franklin Cudjoe laments ‘illegal’ disinfection tax on imported vehicle

Africaleading africa news icon

Mark Zuckerberg with Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski

Mark Zuckerberg trains with Nigeria's Israel Adesanya ahead of bout with Elon Musk

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr. Sarah Aba-Afari

Meet Chief Supt. Dr. Sarah Aba-Afari: The first female Police PhD holder in Ghana