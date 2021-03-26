You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 26Article 1215820

Entertainment of Friday, 26 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It would be good news for my wife to divorce me - Lutterodt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Counsellor George Lutterodt Counsellor George Lutterodt

Counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has laughed off media reports of threats by the wife to divorce him.

He says it would be good news for his wife to divorce him.

Speaking on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he disputed the media reports of the threat of divorce from the wife.

He said women who want to divorce their husbands don’t threaten them but peacefully walk away.

According to Counselor Lutterodt, his wife is enjoying the marriage and will never walk away as reported by some media houses.

Speaking to the sit-in host Maame Yaa Fra, he said he has brought honour to the wife and her family hence there was no way she would seek divorce.

In his view, no other man would marry the wife because he [Counsellor] has no match of a man to marry her.

Some media reports claimed that the wife of the Counsellor had threatened to divorce him for allegedly fingering a lady on live tv.

But he refuted the reports and laughed it off.

Join our Newsletter

News

Daniel Yao Domelovo, former Auditor General

Shocking Auditor General’s report shows GH¢20 billion stolen from 2017-2019

Sports

The 64-year-old handled the Ghana national team from February 2004 to September 2006

Asante Kotoko announce Portuguese trainer Mariano Barretto as new head coach

Business

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister Designate for Finance

Ken Ofori-Atta’s views on new taxes and why Ghanaians need to ‘share the burden’

Africa

Magufuli will be buried today in his hometown Chato

Tanzanians throng Magufuli's hometown for final funeral, burial

Opinions

There is no rational relationship between one’s hairstyle and appearance, much less with discipline

We are a power society not a rights society