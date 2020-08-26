Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

It will take years to revive Ghana's entertainment industry after coronavirus - KSM reveals

Veteran Ghanaian entertainer and host of the KSM Show, Kwaku Sintim-Misa says it will take years for Ghana's entertainment industry to revive from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, even after a cure has been discovered for the novel disease, the entertainment industry, particularly live performances will not see the usual large gatherings and that it will take a gradual process for everything to get back to good shape.



''The effects on the entertainment industry is huge. Number 1 is today, we cannot engage in live performances any longer. So, you can't have that large gatherings for live performances. And the idea of entertainment in the clubs and so forth has all vanished'', KSM expressed in an nterview with Konkonsa.



He however advised the players in the entertainment industry not to despair but remain calm saying ''there's no rush; the coronavirus is very, very deadly. So, we have to be patient and fight the virus till we come to normalcy''.



He urged them to continue utilizing the online opportunities and entertain their fans.



''...thanks to online, we do something and put it online via Zoom, YouTube, Facebook and so on. For the live performances, it will be long before we return to it'', he stated.



