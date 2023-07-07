It was not wise for Kaywa to enter into a deal with Lasmid - Baba Sadiq

Entertainment of Friday, 7 July 2023

Former CEO of 3Music Networks, Abdullai Abu Sadiq, commonly known as Baba Sadiq, recently shared his perspective on the departure of Lasmid from Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music record label.



In an interview with Kwame Dadzie, Sadiq expressed his reservations about Kaywa's decision to enter into a deal with Lasmid following the artist's victory in the 2019 MTN Hitmaker competition.



“It was also not a good one [deal] for Kaywa to opt for,” he said



Sadiq acknowledged that such situations often occur in the music industry, where talent managers have faith in their artists and invest in grooming them until they achieve success.



However, he believed that Kaywa's choice to work with Lasmid might not have been a wise one.



“I think that he may have gone in for it based on a certain faith that he had in the artiste,” Sadiq speculated.



On the other hand, Kaywa, the Chief Executive Officer of Highly Spiritual Music, clarified that he never signed a contract with Lasmid and emphasized that Lasmid's journey with the label was a result of his own investments and efforts.



Kaywa mentioned that after Lasmid emerged as the winner of MTN Hitmaker season 8, MTN brought him to the label to assist with releasing songs and videos for a one-year period.



After the one-year contract ended, Kaywa recognized Lasmid's potential and expressed his desire for the artist to stay with the label.



Despite the absence of an initial contract, Kaywa proposed a working arrangement that would benefit both parties.



The departure of Lasmid from Kaywa's label has sparked discussions about the dynamics between artists and record labels in the music industry, with differing viewpoints on the nature of their relationship and the importance of contractual agreements.



ADA/BB



