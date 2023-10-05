It was difficult explaining to our parents we wanted to do gospel music - Tagoe sisters

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary gospel music duo, The Tagoe Sisters, have opened up about their early years in music and the age old problem of having to garner support from their parents.



The duo, consisting of twins Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, sat down in tell-all interview with Joy Prime to mark 40 years in the gospel music industry, where they revealed that they had a difficult time convincing their parents of their calling.



“Oh, when we started it, we saw that this is our talent, this is what we are comfortable with, this is what we think. We can do it and do it well, so we are there to champion it.



“But sometimes parents doesn't understand. So it wasn't easy for you to tell your mom, your dad, and your siblings that this is what God has told you to do,” they said.



The Tagoe have been in the gospel music industry since 1983 and are responsible for a number of popular songs including "Fire of the Holy Ghost," "Anka Matete," "M'aseda Ndwom," and "Osombo."



They are celebrated for their powerful vocals and inspirational lyrics that often focus on praising and worshipping God.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



