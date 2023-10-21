It was an investment - D-Black clarifies gifting a lady GH₵15,000

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Rapper and entrepreneur, Desmond Blackmore, also known as D-Black, confirmed that he gave a sum of GHC15,000 to a lady, but as an investment for her business.



His comments come after TikTok influencer and restaurateur, Aba Dope, mentioned during the October 14 edition of the Delay Show that she had received help from kind-hearted individuals for her business, including D’Black, who provided her with a sum of GHC15,000.



During an interview with TV3 on October 20, D’Black disclosed that he had indeed given an amount to a woman who worked closely with his business. She was seeking funds to expand her own venture.

“I do it for everybody if I can. She was working at my club and was in charge of the food. She wanted to open another branch, so I invested in a branch for her," he disclosed.

He also mentioned that the money he invested had already been recovered, and when asked how, he simply responded, “Cash, please.”



Aba Dope had told Delay she found success in the restaurant business when D-Black offered her a place near his Club Onyx in Cantonments, Accra.



Aba Dope established her restaurant at Club Onyx in December 2020 and eventually expanded to three branches. To secure a location in East Legon, she needed funds, and D-Black, along with a supporter named Mah, came to her aid. Mah contributed a thousand, and D-Black provided fifteen thousand, helping Aba Dope realize her dream with three restaurant branches



