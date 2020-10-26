Entertainment of Monday, 26 October 2020

It was a privilege and a great honour to be featured on Sarkodie’s song – Koo Ntakra

Former MTN Hitmaker winner, Koo Ntakra, has showered praises on Sarkodie for the privilege he gave him to feature on the song ‘Trumpet’.



In 2016, Sarkodie featured some of the young rappers in the country on his song ‘Trumpet’ with the likes TeePhlow, Medikal, Strongman, Donzy, Pappy Kojo, and Koo Ntakra.



Koo Ntakra who raps in his mother tongue of Akuapem disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that it was a great honour to collabo on Sarkodie’s song.



“It was a great privilege to get the opportunity to be featured on Sarkodie’s song. I felt so honoured with that singular gesture by Sarkodie to put me on the trumpet song.”



He continued, “You know when it comes to Sarkodie he pays attention to details so he wouldn’t feature anybody at all on his song unless he feels you’ve got that extra urge and what he did for me got me a lot of exposure.”



Koo Ntakra which means ‘feathers’ in his native language is considered to many as one of the most multifaceted young rappers due to his versatility in the music circles.

