Entertainment of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a prank, popular actor Swallow never got missing - Scribe Productions

Dennis Cobblah, the actor to have gone missing on Friday, October 9, 2020

Ghanaians and social media users have expressed disappointment in actor Dennis Cobblah a.k.a Swallow for staging his 'missing' reports.



It was reported on Monday, October 12, 2020, that the actor had gone missing after visiting the Sandbox beach at Labadi with his friends for a video shoot.



However, in a turn of events, Scribe Communications have described the news of Dennis Cobblah going missing as “a prank”, indicating that he “never went missing” after investigations.



This update was revealed in a statement signed by Otabil Arthur, Production Manager of Scribe Communications, and copied to GhanaWeb on Friday, October 16, 2020.



According to the statement signed by Otabil Arthur, the Production Manager of Scribe Communications, the news of Cobblah going missing was brought to the attention of the company on Saturday, October 11, 2020, and they immediately put out a news item on Monday, October 12, 2020, on some media platforms to help find him.



“Fortunately, our brother was said to have been found on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, with unclear details. However, in trying to find out how exactly he got lost and found, we discovered inconsistent stories from his close aides and the supposed victim himself.



“To cut a long story short, he never went missing,” parts of the statement read.



Meanwhile, Swallow in a thread on his Twitter page has apologised to his friends and Ghanaians for causing fear and panic. According to him, he only took some time off for himself.



"I want to say I am deeply sorry to all who have been affected by this, it was never my intention to cause this much fears, but I pray the love shown me when I was away, upon that same love I ask you all to forgive me and debunk all the false stories about my friends" he posted.



Read the statement and his thread below;





I want to say I am deeply sorry to all who have been affected by this, it was never my intention to cause this much fears, but I pray the love shown me when I was away, upon that same love I ask you all to forgive me and debunk all the false stories about my friends, — Swallow (@CobblahDennis) October 15, 2020

These are good people who don't deserve any of this and to that effect I will be calling them to ask for their forgiveness.

If there is anything I have learnt is that true love do exist and where there is love, there we will always dwell. — Swallow (@CobblahDennis) October 15, 2020

Once again I am sorry for putting you all through this, I am alive well and kicking no one is out there to harm me and I am still on the journey of finding myself hence I pray thee you all grant me that needed privacy. Thank you. Dennis Cobblah (Swallow) — Swallow (@CobblahDennis) October 15, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.