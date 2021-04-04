It was a natural connection – David Dontoh on how his relationship with Grace Omaboe started

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite having a strong connection on TV, it was not until somewhere in February 2018 that Ghanaians got to find out that an amorous relationship had existed between veteran actors David Dontoh and Grace Omaboe.



With very little details known about their four-year-long love relationship which was disclosed by Grace Omaboe in an interview with Bola Ray in 2018, David Dontoh has finally disclosed how the two became lovers after years of being friends.



Speaking as a guest on Oman Channel’s Time with the Living Legends, David Dontoh disclosed that the commencement of their relationship which lasted for four years was a matter of mutual connection which did not require any party to advance a proposal.



“Nobody proposed to anybody. You see, when you put a magnet and a nail side by side, they naturally attract each other,” he stated.



Narrating how their connection started, David Dontoh recounted a moment when he and Grace Omaboe were on set during a play and according to him, their lips coincidentally touched and that moment was one of the moments that sparked their flame of mutual love.



“My head was on her lap, can you imagine...? We were lying on the stage and I am supposed to be sick. I am dying and she was my mother in the prison and I was lying on her laps, I don’t know how it happened but it happened. Her lips touched mine and things connected from there,” he said.



The veteran actor went on say that they deliberately kept their relationship out of public eyes but then eventually had to break up as a result of age difference and other factors.



When Grace Omaboe popularly known as Maame Dokono opened up about the relationship to Bola Ray in 2018, the radio host asked her whether “they did ‘everything’ together” as two people in a relationship would, she responded with an emphatic “yes! He was my boyfriend.”



The revelation came as a surprise to many Ghanaians as some applauded their level of discreetness.



Watch the interview below:



