It took Fadda Dickson's effort to resurrect McBrown's brand in a collapsed movie industry - Sally Mann

Entertainment pundit Sally Mann has outlined the immense contribution Despite Media offered actress Nana Ama McBrown, who was groomed into the show host of United Showbiz at a time when acting in Ghana had 'collapsed'.



Speaking on Power FM, Sally gave credit to the likes of Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of The Despite Media Group for offering the popular actress a lifetime opportunity.



She, however, condemned McBrown for turning her back on her former employers through unwarranted statements following her move to Media General.



"Nana Ama was the face of several products but the core was acting which had collapsed. It took the special intervention of Fadda Dickson and the Despite Group to raise your image again as a person.



"We can't dispute the fact that the platform brought a boost...in my opinion, the person who benefitted more was Nana Ama McBrown because, at the time, her acting career had collapsed, Kumawood had collapsed!" she exclaimed.



The outspoken pundit was quick to rebuke McBrown for failing to credit Despite Media in her success story or highlight the benefit she derived from working with them.



Sally, in her submission, urged the media station to completely cut ties with Nana Ama McBrown and cancel any future plans of working with her.



"Why will you speak against the person who lifted you...her utterances after her move from Despite Media were unfortunate, especially her comments on never signing a contract," she added.



