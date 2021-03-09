Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

It takes risks, vision and wisdom to make things work - John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has shared an important message with his followers.



The defeated NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency highlighted the essential of risks, vision and wisdom in life.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular actor stated that it takes risks, vision and wisdom to make things work.



He wrote: “Eventually we will get there…..it takes risks, vision and wisdom to make things work. When you pray, pray for wisdom, it’s the underlying factor for growth. I wish each and everyone one of us a good and wisdom-filled week. God bless Ghana. #Godblessusall.”



Clearly, John Dumelo has not given up despite his defeat in the 2020 elections as a Parliamentary aspirant.







