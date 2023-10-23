It shouldn't be the standard that anyone can write gospel music - Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Monday, 23 October 2023

Gospel artiste Cwesi Oteng has emphasized his stance that one needs a deep spiritual connection to write gospel music because such persons require a deeper relationship with God.



His comments come in response to discussions about whether secular musicians should venture into gospel songwriting.



This follows the news that Highlife musician Kuami Eugene wrote Joyce Blessing’s “Victory” song for her.



In an interview on JoyFM, Cwesi Oteng stated, "We are spirits first; we don't have to be spiritual. We have to have a deeper relationship with Christ first."



He expressed no objection to secular musicians, like Kwame Eugene, dabbling in gospel music, but he stated that such music should not set the standard for the gospel genre.



According to Cwesi Oteng, gospel music writing is a calling, and it should only come from those who have a genuine relationship with Christ.



“All I'm saying is that it cannot be the standard for gospel music. But it shouldn’t be the case that anybody can write gospel music. You must be a Christian to write gospel music. Let there be a relationship. A person must write a song from a relationship,” he said.



Cwesi Oteng concluded by reiterating the importance of having a personal and profound connection with Christ when creating gospel music.



He added that gospel music goes beyond public opinion and requires a spiritual relationship to tap into its deep waters.



