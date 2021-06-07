It’s time to start holding concerts again – FRA! Band to govt

Entertainment of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The FRA! Band has called on government to ease restrictions on concerts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.



The band, which usually performs at outdoor events and concerts indicated that the safety protocols can be reviewed and adhered to, in order to ensure that entertainer who rely solely on such gig as their means of livelihood, “do not go hungry”.



As part of measures to control the spread of Coronavirus, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo banned the operation of pubs, cinemas and concerts among others indefinitely.



Those who work within this framework have been affected and the FRA! Band, formed in 2015 and based in Accra, is no exception.



Speaking to Prince Benjamin on Class 91.3FM’s drive time show, Class Drive on 28 May 2021, a member of the band said “I think it's time and we need a limit. So maybe if we have 1000 fans we can just work around 500.



There will still be social distancing and we will be obeying all the protocols. So I think it is time for us to start work”.