It's spiritual - Mr Ibu given a tip-off that his colleagues are responsible for his health issues

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A few hours after the esteemed Actor, Mr. Ibu, bellowed for prayers in his relentless duel with a mysterious ailment that could potentially cost him his legs, he has been advised to tread a more spiritual path to address the situation.



The unwell actor made a distress call shortly after a video of his 63rd birthday celebration, which took place in an undisclosed Lagos hospital, surfaced on social media.



Mr. Ibu, keeping the details of his ailment under wraps, conveyed that he's walking on thin ice, suggesting that the medical director's prescribed treatment is his last roll of the dice to salvage his leg.



However, in response to this, Actor Uche Maduagwu has boldly asserted that Mr. Ibu's health problems have a spiritual twist.



The actor voiced out that, despite Mr. Ibu's goodwill, a faction of his Nollywood peers laid a juju trap at his feet, and he fell right into it.



Maduagwu further revealed that his colleagues have ventured down diverse herbalist paths, all with the nefarious goal of trying to cast him into the throes of sickness.



Tagging Mr Ibu in his caption, Uche Maduagwu wrote;



"What you going through is Spiritual, Dear Mr IBU, Because of your Kindness, your Colleagues in Nollywood Don put JUJU for ground for you to Walk on, this is spiritual Sir.



"They have gone to Different Babalawo on your matter, you showed Them Kindness in their time of need, but look at How they reward you?"



See Uche Maduagwu's post below



