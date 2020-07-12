Entertainment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

It’s senseless – Arnold berates Ampong, KiDi, Tic, others for visiting defeated Obour

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is a journalist and entertainment analyst

Entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is furious, to say the least, about the decision by some musicians to visit Obour after the former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



The musician turned politician lost the bid to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Asante Akim South constituency to the incumbent MP, Kwaku Asante Boateng.



Bice Osei Kufour as known in private life polled 296 votes while Kwaku Asante Boateng garnered 364 votes in the exercise held on June 10. The other candidates, namely Edmond Oppong Peprah, William Yamoah and Eric Amoah had 9, 32 and 8 votes respectively.



A month after the occasion, some musicians – Okyeame Kwame, Great Ampong, Tic, KiDi and Barima Sidney – paid a visit to Obour.



“We went to say Ayekoo to him for trying to do what most musicians are afraid to do. I know that very soon one of us will be in parliament to fix our industry,” the caption of a post made by Okyeame Kwame read.



The musicians, clad in beautiful apparels with nose masks posed for a picture to crown their visit.



Their decision to visit Obour, according to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is repugnant. The visibly angry entertainment critic making a submission on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb argued that it is hypocritical for any musician who failed to support Obour during the election process to visit him in the name of congratulating him for a good job done.



Without any equivocation, he described the decision to pay the defeated aspirant a visit as “a very useless venture”.



“It’s senseless. You went to visit him for what? You went to encourage him or applaud him for losing? It makes no sense. It’s a very unnecessary expedition,” he fumed with rage.



“If they had kept the visitation private, I wouldn’t have had a problem with it. Once it’s in the public domain, I have every right to speak. What tribulation didn’t Obour face? How many of them came out to support him?” he queried in fury.



According to him, with the exception of Okyeame Kwame who supported Obour publicly, none of the aforementioned threw their weights behind Obour.



“They better stop being hypocrites. How many of these guys, apart from Okyeame Kwame, supported Obour during his rigorous campaign? In days leading to the election, D Black, A Plus came out to say they don’t support Obour. Those who went to visit him after he lost, what did they say about that? You people should clear off with your nonsense,” he fumed again.





