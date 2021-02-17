Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘It’s sad how women think all musicians are womanizers’ – Kofi Jamar

play videoGhanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar has expressed disappointment at some 'wrong' perceptions of women with regards to musicians in the country.



Narrating his ordeal with some of these women, the ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker shockingly reacted at the manner in which Ghanaian ladies doubt men who are into showbiz, particularly musicians.



“Girls don’t trust you when you do this kind of work. There are rumours that all musicians are womanizers so they don’t trust us and it's sad,” he stated in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.



Narrating further, he established that most of his past relationships failed due to constant mistrust from ladies he dated.



“Trust in itself is a big word for me currently because it is the foundation of every relationship. All the fights I’ve had in the past with my partners were as a result of the loss of trust,” he added.



Stakeholders in the entertainment industry are mostly tagged as promiscuous taking into consideration their looks, the explicit lyrics and what they portray in their music videos.



These industry players receive bad reception from people who carry such insights.



Watch the video below from the 24th minutes onwards



