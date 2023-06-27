It's ridiculous for anyone to suggest that I’m having an affair with Dave Joy – Aya

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Perpetual Didier, a gospel musician who prefers to be known as Aya, has dismissed claims that she is having an affair with her new manager, Dave Joy, as ridiculous.



In an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, she stated that such claims are false and that those who make them are only speculating.



Aya stated that her relationship with the new manager is strictly professional and that there is no romance between them, as previously speculated.



Working with Dave Joy requires humility, determination, hard work, and discipline, according to her.



"He is a perfectionist who only works with professionals who are humble, disciplined, and determined.” I’ve been in the industry for 13 years and can attest that he is a professional who understands what it takes to make things right.”



"What we have is purely professional, and we are not dating. He is my brother, not my romantic partner. Ignore the rumours. Our relationship is more than just dating. He oversees the Aya brand. So look for me whenever you see Dave Joy. In the studios, I occasionally cook. So let them talk.”