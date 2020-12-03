Entertainment of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

It's pure wickedness for churches not to pay singers - Celestine Donkor

Gospel singer Celestine Donkor

Gospel singer Celestine Donkor says it is pure wickedness for churches to invite gospel musicians for programs without paying them.



The singer opined that although gospel musicians may not be able to charge for church events, the churches should not also take advantage of them.



Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Celestine Donkor noted that performing at these events comes with a cost.



She explained when coming, the backing vocalists, bandsmen, and other supporting teams would have to be paid hence it would be pure wickedness for the churches not to pay gospel musicians for their services.



Celestine Donkor said the musician would have to ensure that her team dress well or look good and all these costs would have to come from the musician.



“It is pure wickedness not to bless a gospel singer after he or she performs at an event. It is against the will of God not to bless musicians who perform in churches. Even when we rehearse, we pay for the venue. We pay not less than GHc60 per hour for the venue. The team supporting me should also look good. And when you don’t recognize their efforts, they will not even pick your calls when you need them again. And so, when you don’t bless gospel singers, it is pure wickedness.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.