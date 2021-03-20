'It’s not for everyone' – Gyakie tells people bashing her for 'Forever' Remix featuring Omah Lay

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Gyakie dropped a remix of her banging ‘Forever’ song which features Nigerian top music act, Omah Lay on Friday, March 19, 2021.



Sadly, it appears that a lot of music lovers did not enjoy the remix as much as they enjoyed the original song. As such, most of them have been bashing her on various social media platforms.



In a reaction to all the backlash she has seen on social media, the Sony Music West Africa signed singer, Jackie Acheampong aka Gyakie stated that the song was not made for everyone but “those who connect to it.”



Her tweet seen by zionfelix.net reads: “It’s not for everyone. Those who connect to it are the ones I made this for.”



Funny enough, this tweet from her has caused another uproar on her page with many tweeps expressing diverse opinions on the comment as well.





It’s not for everyone. Those who connect to it are the ones I made this for ???? — JACKIE ACHEAMPONG (@Gyakie_) March 20, 2021

if its not for everyone aaa, why then u put for music app top — cole_man (@masa_gyai) March 20, 2021

I would have taken this tweet down if I was you. Have you thought of how offensive this could be.



I bet you, the next record you’ll drop wouldn’t receive that much attention like forever did, due to this claims made by you above. This is so unnecessary !! — JUDE ???? (@nzemaboy) March 20, 2021

Wo de3 tena h) ne kekan de3 wop3..... you figa say you reach in the industry ong? Some people are giving their feedback about the remix you dey wan throw punches. Yoo we hear. I sure say soon you will join kuamie eugen by saying Ghana we don't support our own p33. — Le Prince d'Afrique ???????????????????????? (@IkeDrumson) March 20, 2021