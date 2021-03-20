You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 20Article 1210294

Source: Zionfelix

'It’s not for everyone' – Gyakie tells people bashing her for 'Forever' Remix featuring Omah Lay

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Gyakie dropped a remix of her banging ‘Forever’ song which features Nigerian top music act, Omah Lay on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Sadly, it appears that a lot of music lovers did not enjoy the remix as much as they enjoyed the original song. As such, most of them have been bashing her on various social media platforms.

In a reaction to all the backlash she has seen on social media, the Sony Music West Africa signed singer, Jackie Acheampong aka Gyakie stated that the song was not made for everyone but “those who connect to it.”

Her tweet seen by zionfelix.net reads: “It’s not for everyone. Those who connect to it are the ones I made this for.”

