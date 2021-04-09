It’s not easy to break through the music scene without money and links – Abigail Gospel

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku, Contributor

Italy-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Abigail Gospel has talked about how difficult it is for budding musicians to promote their songs.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku on Unlimited Chat With K.O.K, Abigail stated that it’s not easy for up and coming musicians to get a breakthrough.



She stressed that budding musicians need money and links to break through the Ghanaian music scene.



Without money and links, the ‘Akyede3’ singer said the journey in the music scene won’t be an easy one.



She recalled the advice that some top radio personalities gave to her when she was promoting her album in Ghana.



After they complimented the quality of one of her songs, Abigail Gospel averred these radio personalities remarked the song would hit easily if she invests more money in her promotion.



Despite the challenges she has faced, the talented Gospel musician thanked those who have been helping her.



She further bemoaned over the effect that COVID-19 had on the promotion of her album.



Watch the full interview below:



