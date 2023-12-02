It’s nice – Hilda Baci changes stance on Ghana jollof

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Barely a week after passing a damning verdict on Ghana jollof, Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci seems to have had a change in position.



In a recent social media post, Hilda Baci is seen praising Ghanaian jollof describing it as nice.



She attributes her change in position to the variation between her initial experience with Ghana jollof to a treat by Ghanaian songstress Becca.



“It’s nice, I mean I like the one I just had,” she explains.



In a podcast interview, Hilda Baci had commented on the difference between Ghanaian and Nigerian jollof in terms of flavour.



According to the former Guinness World Record Holder, Ghanaian jollof, unlike Nigerian jollof, is mild in flavour.



“I have been to Ghana and I have eaten the jollof; I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef ... that was his best representation of Ghanaian jollof, and I have seen the recipe, not one, you guys have quite a number; the tolo beef one. It is pretty much jollof but it is made with beef.



“But let me tell you, because I wasn’t there and I don’t have a lot of information; I cannot say why this is but with Nigerian jollof, Nigerians don’t play with flavour building,” she shared.



Her comment drew heavy backlash from Ghanaians on social media who did not take her criticism lightly.





Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci finally tastes Ghana jollof and this her feedback???????? pic.twitter.com/5ibmoKqM6r — Celebrityblogger???????? (@Celebrity_blogg) November 30, 2023

