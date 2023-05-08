You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 08Article 1762967

LifeStyle of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

It's logically right to have sex before marriage - Relationship expert

Rev Regina Boakye is a relationship expert Rev Regina Boakye is a relationship expert

The topic of sex before marriage was explored in a recent virtual discussion hosted by Ghana Universities Journal.

The two-hour discussion featured relationship expert Rev Regina Boakye and guest speaker Mr. Daniel Fenyi.

Rev Regina Boakye highlighted that engaging in sex before marriage is against biblical teachings.

She believes that the moment two opposite sexes engage in sex before marriage, their souls are tied together and it takes God's intervention for their deliverance.

On the other hand, Mr. Daniel Fenyi argued that although it is morally and spiritually not right, it is logically important to engage in sex before marriage to comprehensively know your partner's sexual health status.

Fenyi stated that it takes two individuals to know each other well and for partners to know who they are getting married to, it's essential to engage in sex before marriage.

However, he stressed the importance of being responsible for one's sexual life to avoid negative effects such as sexually transmitted diseases.

Rev Regina Boakye also advised participants to look out for specific qualities before selecting a life partner.

She mentioned that a hospitable, honest, and supportive partner with the same faith and shared values is essential.

She also emphasized that relationships should be built on strong communication since communication is the foundation of a strong relationship.

The Ghana Universities Journal is a group of tertiary students who engage industry players, stakeholders, and the government to offer constructive criticism and solutions to impact the generation.

The virtual discussion was an opportunity for young adults to explore different perspectives on the topic of sex before marriage and gain insights into building strong relationships.

