It's just a party - Menaye on why she chose not to have a white wedding with Sulley

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari and his wife Menaye

Menaye Donkor has disclosed why she didn't hold a white wedding with Sulley Ali Muntari her husband.



According to one-time model and now an entrepreneur, she sees white-wedding as just a party which does not add anything to the union of two people especially when there is a legal document that supports the marriage.



Talking about her marriage to the former Black Stars player, she said: "We had a traditional wedding ceremony and that was what my Dad wanted which is the normal way so Sulley’s family respected that".



She continued that "I think (white wedding) is just a party and not a wedding because if you have already registered your marriage, legally you are his wife. It is just a party and we have parties every day".



The 35-year-old former beauty Queen has been married to the footballer for about a decade now and they have a son together.

