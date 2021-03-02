Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

It’s hypocrisy to condemn LGBTQI and go for their loans - Blakk Rasta tells Akufo-Addo

Celebrated Ghanaian Radio Personality and Musician, Blakk Rasta has taken a strong swipe at the president, Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa Addo.



The host of “Taxi Driver” show on Accra-based Zylofon FM, has bemoaned the president’s decision to outrightly decline the idea of LGBTG in the nation.



There has been widespread debate following the opening of an Accra office by the group in Ghana.



It has since triggered the resurfacing of concerns over activities of the community with calls from a cross-section of Ghanaians including the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) to have the group’s activities stopped.



Earlier last week, President Akufo-Addo gave the strongest indication yet about his position on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.



As far as the President is concerned, legislation of same-sex marriage to become lawful is not a matter he will ever consider.



“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal,” he said Saturday.



He made these comments at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church held in Asante Mampong.



But according to Blakk Rasta, Akufo-Addo is only being a hypocrite because those belonging to the gay and lesbian groups are humans and should have their rights as the law demands.



Therefore, Blakk Rasta has in an interview with Arnold Mensah monitored by GistAfrica, asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to stop going for loans and grants from LGBT people if he won’t legalize their act.



Meanwhile, Juliet Ibrahim, Sister Derby, Bridget Otoo, Kwabena Kwabena and several other celebrities are strongly advocating for the rights of gays and lesbians in the country.