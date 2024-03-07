'It’s hard to find a woman like my wife in recent times' – Ramsey Nouah

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor, Ramsey Nouah, has lamented about the difficulty in finding a woman as understanding and accommodating as his wife, in recent times.



This he explained, is one of the reasons he will not trade his wife for anything.



The Nigerian actor explained further, that in his 23 years of marriage, his wife has been the backbone of their family.



According to Ramsey, his wife actively works towards ensuring their bond grows stronger each day.



“My home is sweet, I’ve been married now for 23 years and that’s a long time and it’s to no benefit of mine or no glory of mine but my wife is very understanding and more accommodating, and her kind is rare to come by these days," he stated in an interview with Kofi TV.



"She’s been the fortitude behind Noah’s family. She tolerates a lot of the excesses of me being an actor. She is there in the background, and she doesn’t care. She knows it’s a profession, she understands it and can deal with it,” he added.



Ramsey Nouah is currently in Ghana for a movie project spearheaded by Ghanaian actor LilWin.



