It's govt's responsibility to provide funding for the National Theatre - Stage actor

Dr So, a stage actor and concept developer, has emphasized the need for the government to provide funding for the National Theatre in Ghana.



Speaking on E-Forum with Abrantepa, he noted that funding will serve as a cushion to help young artistes, inspire them, and enable them to create and produce more.



Dr So butressed his point with how developed countries set aside significant funds for the arts, including theatre.



For instance, some countries have an annual allocation of five million Ghana cedis or three million Ghana cedis, which young artists can apply for to support their work.



“I think it's the responsibility of the government to provide funding for the National Theatre. When you travel to Europe and other developed countries, they have funding whereby there is five million Ghana cedis or three million Ghana cedis for the year. Whereby young artists can apply for these funds,” he said.



According to Dr So, such funding is necessary because theatre is an expensive venture citing an example of a current play he is working on and stated that the total budget for the entire production is quite high.



Therefore, funding from the government can go a long way in supporting the work of young artists and helping them to overcome financial barriers to creativity.



“That will serve as a cushion to help them, inspire them, create, and produce more. Because look, theatre is very expensive, it's very expensive.



“Our current play that we are putting up, the total budget for the entire production, it will shock you. You will be so much surprised. The theatre is very very very expensive,” he added.



The National Theatre is a crucial institution in Ghana's cultural landscape, and it has produced many great plays and performances over the years.



However, its sustainability is heavily dependent on financial support from the government, as well as other stakeholders. The theatre's ability to continue to support the arts and culture in Ghana is tied to the government's willingness to invest in it.



“If the government invest and provide funding for the National Theatre for young artists and right for funding and a little bit of money to cushion you, I think it is going to do a lot to help,” he expressed.



Dr So's call for the government to provide funding for the National Theatre is timely and essential.



It highlights the need for policymakers to prioritize the arts and culture and to recognize the significant role they play in society.



With adequate funding and support, young artists in Ghana can unleash their creativity and contribute to the growth and development of the theatre industry in the country.



Meanwhile, Dr So and his colleagues are set to stage a play titled WKHKYD on March 11, 2023, at the National Theatre. The first show is at 4 pm while the second would be at 8 pm.







