Music of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: My News GH

It’s easier to blow as a singer than doing rap music – Koo Ntakra reveals

Rapper Koo Ntakra

Ghanaian Hip Hop artiste, Koo Ntakra born Isaac Akuffo, has revealed that it is very difficult for someone who does rap music to get a breakthrough in the music scene.



He said comparing those who rap to those who sing, he believes it’s easier for those who sing to blow because of the melodies and catchy chorus they use in their songs.



Koo Ntakra made these revelations in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM when he was asked how difficult or easy is it for someone who does rap music to get a breakthrough in the music industry.



He remarked, “I think it’s very difficult to get a breakthrough as a rapper in Ghana. In doing rap sometimes we use rhymes, metaphors, and sophisticated words which the fans might even find it hard to understand what we really want to say."



“But if you look at those who do singing, they make use of melodies and these are easy for the fans to sing along,” Koo Ntakra said on Kastle Entertainment Show.



He added, “It is important to note that when your fans can easily sing your song then it’s easier for you to get the breakthrough into the mainstream.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.