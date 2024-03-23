It’s dumb to say I wanted to quit music – Kwesi Arthur

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper Kwesi Arthur believes that only a dumb individual will say he wants to quit music.



According to him, he usually travels out of Ghana, so he doesn't understand why someone will think that he has left music because he stayed out of the country for some months.



“In this internet age of being outside, I do that all the time, so how is that in the media? People are intentionally trying to do stuff."



On whether he thought of giving up, he said, “Never ever. I think only a dumb person will think I don’t want to do music. Throughout that period, I dropped pain interlude, I dropped for life. I have been making music. If I had stopped making music, it would have been in 2022. It’s 2024, and I’m still putting out stuff.



"I started putting out a project for my new music company in memory of my grandmother. People thinking…Ah, Charlie, how will I quit? God has been so good to me,” a grateful Kwesi Arthur said on Accra-based 3 Music.