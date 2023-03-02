It's difficult to do Gospel music without an investor- Celestine Donkor

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor says it is very difficult to do gospel music in Ghana when one does not have an investor or money to invest in their music.



According to her, the process of doing music is all about money and so without an investor, it becomes very difficult.



Celestine Donkor said this on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Abena Dufie and Nana Yaw Fianko prior to her upcoming event, Celestial Praiz 10.



“When you are doing gospel music and you do not have an investor or you do not have money to invest, it is very difficult because we do not have record labels who will say we have discovered you as a talent and we want to promote you, invest in your work, or promote your work; it is not common in Ghana, and so it is the individuals that are trying to promote themselves,” she said.



She continued, “Also, wherever you go, they will take money, from the studio where you are going to record the song, to the taking of videos, the people you will go to locations with, the equipment you will rent—every step of the music journey is about money.”



Economy



The Gospel Musician noted that the current economic status of the country has reduced the engagements of gospel artists by churches and event organisers, adding that they were also struggling.



“The economy has reduced the engagements, as in a church organizing a programme and putting you on it, the church itself is struggling, and event organizers are also struggling, they are not getting sponsorships,” she said.



Meanwhile, she said she is an artist who is easy to get along with as far as playing shows is concerned, adding that she is not a difficult person.



“All you need to do is go through my manager for us to understand the program you are organizing and others,” she said.



Celestial Praiz



Touching on her upcoming programme, she made it known that the 10th edition of the Celestial Praiz would be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Victory Bible Church, Awoshie at 4pm.



She noted that aside from her fellow musicians that will come and support the event, Artists that have been billed on the programme are Obaapa Christy, Piesie Esther, MOG, Nana Yaw Asare, Irene Logan, and some friends from Kenya, Nigeria and Canada.



To get a ticket, she said one should dial *447*1762# to purchase their preferred tickets, adding that there are no ticket outlets to the programme.



However, she said tickets would also be sold at the gate on that day, calling on all to attend the programme to support her.



“Ghana is hard, but know that you are supporting your sister when you buy the ticket so that the work of God will go on and take it as your seed and God will bless you, let me see you on the 6th of March,” she said.