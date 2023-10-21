It's difficult for multiple female artistes to thrive at the same time - Kuami Eugene laments

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Kuami Eugene has raised concerns about the treatment of artistes, particularly female artists in Ghana's music industry.



Speaking on Hitz FM, Kuami Eugene observed that the current system primarily supports one artiste at a time, despite numerous artistes releasing songs regularly.



He emphasized that there is room for multiple artistes to thrive at the same time, especially given the number of song releases.



"It's not like we live in a country where we release one song at a time. More people are releasing songs. But our system supports one artiste at a time when there's room for more," he stated.





Kuami Eugene highlighted this issue is particularly pronounced among female artistes, where it's often challenging for multiple women to succeed concurrently.



“It's even sad when it comes to the ladies side. You can't have five ladies making waves at the same time. It should be one lady for a very long time. Then you see another girl crawling, crawling, crawling. Until they make space for her.



“Then she'll be there for some time before we see another girl crawling. But we've had female artistes putting together good music in this country. But I wish it wouldn't be like that," he commented.



He expressed the need for change, advocating for broader support for artistes and the spread of positive news about fellow musicians instead of engaging in negative online interactions.



