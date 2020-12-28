Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's archaic to still say Ghanaian gospel musicians are not united - Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor

Award winning gospel musician Celestine Donkor, has rubbished claims that gospel musicians in the country are not united.



Celestine Donkor made the statement when she took her turn as a guest on the Entertainment Review Show on Accra-based Peace FM over the weekend.



The gospel diva said it is archaic for people to still think and say things like the gospel industry is not united because that is no longer the case.



According to her, a lot has been done over the years to make sure that they have a united front, to help improve the gospel music genre.



Over the years, many gospel musicians have lamented the seeming disunity in the industry saying it makes it difficult for musicians to foster collaborations.



Musicians such as Selina Boateng, Rose Agyei among others have openly condemned their fellow gospel musicians for always giving excuses why they can not do a collaboration, saying it is because the industry is not united.



But Celestine Donkor vehemently disagreed with that assertion and said she has had many collaborations with many of her colleagues and that they have even created a WhatsApp group for gospel musicians where they engage in meaningful discussions about the industry and more importantly help each other.



She reiterated that the notion that there is no unity among gospel musicians is a thing of the past.



“I think that statement is a thing of the past because now gospel musicians are very united. I don’t know any gospel artiste that I have not done a collaboration with, I have a song with Joe Mettle, Ceccy Twum, Becky Bonney among others. When I write a song and look at the structure and it will need me to feature a particular artiste why not, nothing prevents me from collaborating with the person…



The saying that gospel musicians are not united is archaic, we have moved on long ago, because recently we are all on one platform, a WhatsApp group that has everybody in the fraternity, and when I was attacked by armed robbers, they came to help me.



Diana Hopeson, Abena Ruthy, they came home to visit me. We help each other a lot on that platform, I think people should take that thing out of their heads because it is a thing of the past. Now, we are strong and very united and we try our best to get along very well...”she said on the show.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.