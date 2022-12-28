It's advisable to know your partner's sensitive areas before sex - Dr. Adu Boateng

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

CEO and Managing Consultant of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Adu Boateng has advised couples or partners to be privy to the sensitive parts of each other before initiating sex or lovemaking.



Dr. Adu Boateng recommended that men and women should not engage in sexual activities with partners they hardly know to avoid displeasure or discomfort after lovemaking.



Speaking at the 2022 Orgasm Conference organised by Counsellor Lutterodt, Dr. Adu Boateng also stated some phases of lovemaking to ensure couples enjoy intercourse and reach orgasm.



“For women, it’s not advisable to sleep with a man you hardly know because he doesn’t know the sensitive part of your body,” he said.



Dr. Adu also added that there are four phases of lovemaking but emphasised desire as one of the very key ones.



According to him, skipping the phase of desire or any other phase of the lovemaking process prevents women from reaching orgasm.



“There are various stages in lovemaking with which when skipped in regards to women, you deprive them of orgasm. There are about four phases of lovemaking that most men and even women here don’t know.



“The first phase is desire and your partner (woman) must have the desire to make love. Some women don’t get orgasms because they are not put in the mood. Put your partners (women) in the mood by prepping their minds in the morning before they leave for work. This pushes them to fantasise about the activity at work thus making them ready for something special at night,” Dr. Adu Boateng said.



