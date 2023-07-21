‘It’s a whole record’ – Sarkodie giggles as he speaks on ‘slut-shaming’ Yvonne Nelson on ‘Try Me’

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

In justifying his decision to release a song purposely to respond to Yvonne Nelson’s claim that he drove her to have an abortion in 2010 after failing to accept responsibility for a pregnancy, Sarkodie noted that ordinarily, he reacts to issues with just a line or two but decided to have a whole song capturing his account for a reason.



Admitting that the issue is sensitive, the Ghanaian rapper in an interview with American broadcaster Angela Yee said “With this situation, I am not going to sit here and say I am super proud of everything. It is just in the moment how I felt, whether being my truth, there should have been a way you could have said it, that is why I don’t like to speak about it.”



“This is a conversation between two people; we could have a conversation if you want to talk about it because it involves me as well. But because people know that Sark doesn’t speak, people think they can say something and get away with it.”



His response elicited a narrative from the host who could relate to how some people could take advantage of the silence of others and push unpalatable and nonfactual comments.



She said: “In the same way, people talk crazily about me, I don’t like to address things because I feel it gives it way more life. When I see people do it all the time and instead of me engaging in a back and forth, I’m like ‘go ahead, I’ll keep on doing my thing’”.



Revisiting Sarkodie’s response, Angela in the interview sighted by GhanaWeb stated: “But this time, you said it wasn’t a line or two…”. The rapper giggled and emitted, “It’s a whole record” as the broadcaster sought to find out if he consulted anyone before recording and releasing the song.



“That’s what’s funny. People think my team is in support of what I did,” Sarkodie answered. “None of them knew I did the record. I was on tour when it happened. And sometimes, when I feel something, then the lyrics will come right there. So, I sneaked into the studio to even record it. I didn’t want anyone to hear it because I didn’t want to hear any advice. I just literally wanted to do what I felt at that point and face the consequences later on.”



On June 18, 2023, actress Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir which among others chronicled the search for her father.



A chapter of the book, however, became topical as Yvonne disclosed that she got pregnant for Sarkodie in 2010 but the rapper rejected the idea of keeping the baby. Considering that she had grown up without a father, Yvonne said she had an abortion because she did not want her child to suffer the same fate.



In response, Sarkodie released ‘Try Me’. Some argued he went overboard for punctuating his response with vulgar words, accusing him of disrespecting womanhood while others came to his defense.







