It's a shame soldiers who are supposed to protect Akufo-Addo are involved in robbery - Blakk Rasta

Controversial musician cum radio personality, Blakk Rasta has expressed his disappointment in the two Jubilee House soldiers who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery.



He stated that the menace of corruption in the country has become evident after Jubilee House military personnel were arrested for their alleged indulgence in robbery.



The controversial media personality lambasted the government for its inability to curtail and combat corruption hence its extension to the seat of government.



Blakk Rasta indicated that it is embarrassing for the government after soldiers at the Jubilee House are said to be allegedly involved in a robbery and called for actions to be taken against the culprits.



"Are you surprised that we have thieves at the Jubilee House? Soldiers who are thieves. They say, show me your friend and I'll show you your character. Who is the President? Speak to the soldiers who have been arrested, I am sure if you take your time and speak with them they will be able to tell you where the den of thieves is and how much they have looted.



"It's a shame that people at the Jubilee House did not even think about the seat of government because it is not a role model for them. It doesn't teach them anything but TV,” aggrieved Blakk Rasta said while speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



Four military personnel, an Immigration officer, and a private security guard were remanded into police custody by Koforidua Circuit Court B for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Lower West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Among the accused were Sergeant Mensah Dominic and L/Cpl Tetteh Wayo, both stationed at the Jubilee House, L/CPL Nyarko Bernard from ABF at Tamale command Unit, PTE/ Eric Anim from 11 Mechanised Infantry Battalion in Accra (currently on leave).



The remaining were L.C.O/ Richard Okyere, an immigration officer at the Ministry of Interior, and Kelvin Marfo, a private security man at the 5th Hour Mining Company in Akyem Akwatia.



The prosecution revealed that the immigration officer, Richard Okyere, orchestrated the robbery using a Mitsubishi L200 with registration number GS – 1116-11.



On November 10, 2023, he picked up two military officers from the Jubilee House, then proceeded to Pokuase to pick up two others, and finally, the last suspect in Asamankese before heading to Akyem Akanteng.



At 3:00 am on November 11, 2023, armed with military rifles and in military uniforms, the suspects invaded the home of the complainant, Ofori Samuel, a 55-year-old cocoa purchasing clerk, demanding GH¢100,000.00 with threats of violence.



Faced with the weapons, the frightened complainant explained his inability to provide the demanded amount but offered 10,000 cash, which could be raised from selling a 5-gram gold ore valued at GH¢29,000 in his possession.



The suspects accepted the offer, pushed the complainant inside, took the gold, and fled. The complainant promptly reported the incident to the Akwatia Police Commander and a police officer at Osenase.



The suspects were apprehended at the Osenase police checkpoint, and upon search, two military rifles, four magazines, 62 rounds of live ammunition, and a helmet were recovered.



