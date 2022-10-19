‘It’s a dream come true’ - Addi Self celebrates top spot on iTunes Top 100 chart

Music of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggae Dancehall artiste Addi Self has topped the Ghana iTunes Top 100 chart with his song Camela which is off the Slum To Hills Mixtape released on his 30th birthday on September 19, 2022.



Featuring Natty Lee and Joint 77, the song was at number 2 on October 18 after Shatta Wale's Cash Out single. But in a few hours, it took the top spot which excited the artiste.



"It’s a dream come true. #No. 1 is not easy thank you to #SelfNationTeam love to everyone out there supporting my works. Proud Moment," he tweeted on Tuesday.





It’s a dream come true ???????????????????? #No. 1 is not easy thank you to #SelfNationTeam love to everyone out there supporting my works ???????? Proud Moment#Share pic.twitter.com/BnZeHlaS4K — Zongo To BBC♍️ (@addiselfgh) October 18, 2022

A day after the 7-track Slum To Hills mixtape was released, it moved from number 44 on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums chart, to 22 and then number 1. It has since had thousands of streams on the platform and other streaming platforms.The Slums To Hills Mixtape features the single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani on track 7. The video for “We Did It” was released two months ago and has over 45,000 views on YouTube.The Mixtape’s tracklist starts with Mama on track 1; Camela featuring Joint 77 and Natty Lee on track 2; Loyalty on track 3; Different Breed on track 4; Letter to Bigger Heads on track 5; Dash Way on track 6 and then We Did It on track 7.Tracks 1,2,4,5 and 7 were produced by Bisik Beat; track 3 was produced by Beat Boy and mastered by Bisik Beat and then track 6 was produced by Beat Boy.