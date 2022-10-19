‘It’s a dream come true’ - Addi Self celebrates top spot on iTunes Top 100 chart

A day after the 7-track Slum To Hills mixtape was released, it moved from number 44 on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums chart, to 22 and then number 1. It has since had thousands of streams on the platform and other streaming platforms.
The Slums To Hills Mixtape features the single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani on track 7. The video for “We Did It” was released two months ago and has over 45,000 views on YouTube.
The Mixtape’s tracklist starts with Mama on track 1; Camela featuring Joint 77 and Natty Lee on track 2; Loyalty on track 3; Different Breed on track 4; Letter to Bigger Heads on track 5; Dash Way on track 6 and then We Did It on track 7.
Tracks 1,2,4,5 and 7 were produced by Bisik Beat; track 3 was produced by Beat Boy and mastered by Bisik Beat and then track 6 was produced by Beat Boy.