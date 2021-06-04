It’s a Ghana-Italy affair with Shadowboy Myzic’s new banger ‘Better’ featuring Kelvyn Boy

Music of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

If there is one thing this year has not seen enough off, it is smooth love songs and that changes with this smashing new hit from Shadowboy Myzic titled ‘Better'.



The Myzic Empire superstar enlisted Ghanaian multiple hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy on this absolute banger, distributed by Afrisounds.



‘Better’ features both artists professing their undying love for their love interests and is accompanied by an equally quality music video which weaves the theme of the song with panache.



Shadowboy Myzic believes his music will be a bridge between Ghana, Italy and the rest of the world.



"This new project is meant to champion African music in Europe. I believe Afrobeat in these past few years has become a very wanted sound in Italy and across Europe, so my goal is to plug that authentic afro-rhythm directly into the Italian world, with a bit of Italian context and in Italian of course," he said.



Shadowboy Myzic who was born Daniel Kyei officially started doing music in 2012 and has not looked back since. The Ghanaian-Italian superstar has bettered his craft over the years and now he has given the world a love record that is simply ‘Better’ than anything you have heard.



‘Better’ which features Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy, is an Afrobeat singer of Ghanaian standing. Over the years, he’s released a slew of popular songs like ‘Mea’, ‘Loko’, ‘Yawa No Dey’ and ‘Momo’, alongside his 'T.I.M.E' EP, with over millions of streams on all digital streaming platforms, multiple award nominations and countless tours that span Europe to Australia under his belt, Kelyn Boy has worked far and wide with the best in Ghana’s music industry: Joey B, M.anifest, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Suzz Blaq, Medikal, Stonebwoy, etc., solidifying his status in the game as formidable talent.



With the two megastars coming together, this is just what both artists represent and stand for, empowering their culture and taking their style to new territories.



