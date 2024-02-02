It’s Despite’s birthday and I know people can’t wait to troll me at his party once again – Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Today, February 2, 2024, marks Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s birthday, however, Abeiku Santana, is counting down to his grand celebration where Ghanaians will once again troll him for 'brown nosing' around his boss and his rich friends.



The popular media personality who had constantly been the coordinator and MC at almost all of Despite’s events had constantly received backlash on several occasions for being ‘all over the place’ at such events.



It can be recalled that in a couple of viral videos, Abeiku Santana was seen among the East Legon Executive Club members where he was labeled as being ‘unnecessarily nice’ and trying too hard to please Dr. Osei Kwame Despite in a way that was found unpleasant.



In another earlier trending video from Despite’s 61st birthday, the broadcaster was ridiculed by a section of Ghanaians, who claimed that he was snubbed severally and his efforts to please the ‘big man’ went unnoticed.



However, Abeiku Santana, who seems to be anticipating the same treatment from Ghanaians once again, during his recent show on Okay FM, said:



“I know by now my enemies are waiting to troll me. It's Despite’s birthday and I know people can’t wait to see me around him so they call me names. They can’t wait to see me at his party and label me with names like ‘follow back’, a poor man, and so on. They will never understand that I have been coordinating the event they keep saying I have been following them out of poverty.”



Abeiku Santana’s earlier response to critics



Earlier in a bid to chide his detractors who labelled him a ‘follow back’, Abeiku Santana shared a picture of him and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite on Instagram and wrote,



"If a child washes his hands he can eat with Kings."



Watch the video below:





