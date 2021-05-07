You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 07Article 1254796

Tabloid News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

It is sinful to put on hair extensions - Lady shockingly reveals

Gifty Amankwaah has revealed that braiding and fixing hair extensions are a sin against God and advised Christians to stop it.

In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Gifty indicated that even though she has gone through hairstyling and braids training, she has come to realise that it is a sin hence her decision to not practice it.

”I've realised that it won't help me. I didn't know it was a sin initially but God says we should follow his commandments if we love him. So I have decided that I won't practice,” Gifty said.

According to her, she may not be able to follow all the commandments so she would rather obey this.

”I can braid with my hair but I won't add any foreign or artificial hair. It has to be mine only. That is what the Bible says,” Gifty added.

