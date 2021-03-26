You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 26Article 1215826

Tabloid News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It is senseless to respond to 'fingering' video - Lutterodt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt Marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt

Popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor George Lutterodt says it is senseless for him to respond to persons who have attacked him for allegedly fingering a lady on live television.

Counsellor Lutterodt recently appeared on a show on UTV called “Red Light” hosted by Vicky Zugah and was said to have fingered a lady.

The situation sparked outrage among Ghanaians with some slamming him and the television channel.

When confronted with the issue on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said those attacking him should watch the full and stop the needless attacks.

During the show, Lutterodt among other things, pressed the back-side of the lady a couple of times before he finally decided to put her on the bed they had made in the studio for further ‘reaching’.

But the counsellor says it would be senseless for him to respond to an edited video and until people watch the full video, he would not react.

He told sit-in host Maame Yaa Fra.

Join our Newsletter

News

Daniel Yao Domelovo, former Auditor General

Shocking Auditor General’s report shows GH¢20 billion stolen from 2017-2019

Sports

The 64-year-old handled the Ghana national team from February 2004 to September 2006

Asante Kotoko announce Portuguese trainer Mariano Barretto as new head coach

Business

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister Designate for Finance

Ken Ofori-Atta’s views on new taxes and why Ghanaians need to ‘share the burden’

Africa

Magufuli will be buried today in his hometown Chato

Tanzanians throng Magufuli's hometown for final funeral, burial

Opinions

There is no rational relationship between one’s hairstyle and appearance, much less with discipline

We are a power society not a rights society