It is not easy but Medikal and I can fill the Accra Sports Stadium - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and his good friend, Medikal are lacing up to host the second edition of their show dubbed 'Freedom Wave Concert' at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 25.



In 2021, the award-winning musicians were able to fill half of the 40,000-capacity stadia located in Ghana's capital.



Shatta Wale believes that they are capable of pulling a mammoth crowd that can fill up all the seats in the stadium with support from fans and sponsors.



"...if we want to fill the Accra Sports Stadium we can fill it but when we fill it they should say we have filled it because it is not easy...this December the fans can come and fill the other side. We want to invite everybody to come to celebrate Christmas with us."



The Dancehall musician hammered that some challenges hinder them from realizing their greatest goal. According to Shatta, they will need a high-budgeted stage that runs into almost $800,000. One that is of international standard.



Shatta in an interview with Sammy Flex on CTV recalled how he was able to pull a huge crowd together with Medikal in 2021.



"I believe companies will pay huge sums to see the crowd lined up like this...all you see at the stadium is love...All those people you see at the stadium are like family members. We don't stress to even get these numbers to the stadium...this show (last year) we put out the flyer a week to the show. We didn't do a billboard or promo," he said.



Shatta Wale who is optimistic about filling the 40,000-capacity stadia added that it will be an honour to achieve this feat at their annual music concert.



"People shouldn't get it wrong, we are not doing this because of WizKid's show...We're going to do this annually. Last year when I was on stage I said it," Shatta clarified.



His comment comes after Wizkid reportedly refused to show up for a concert at the venue due to failure on the part of the organisers to fill the stadium to capacity.



