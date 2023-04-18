It is not advisable to have multiple baby mamas - Osebo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Osebo the Zaraman has admonished men to try and build their family with one woman if they could. He made this known when he detailed the disadvantage of fathering children with multiple women in an interview with blogger Zionfelix.



To him, the best thing is for a man to do due diligence when it comes to the woman he ends up with as a wife. Failure to do so will cause one to father children with multiple women despite the plan of having one big family.



"No, it is very bad to have your children scattered. It is not good at all but as humans, we don't always get what we want in life. As a young man, you can experience bad relationships. You end up moving on to the next woman hoping for the best. It is better to be on your own when things don't work out," he said.



The fashionista, who has six children with four women, gave out a piece of advice to all men.



"Children are more important than marriage. The best for a man is to have patience and ensure that he marries a woman he truly loves."



Osebo who has a love for all his children highlighted the importance of being in the lives of his offspring who are in Ghana and abroad.



"I have access to all my six children, the ones in Ghana pay me a visit constantly...I will accept any child that comes my way. It is okay to father many children if only you have the means to cater for them. What business do you have producing children when you can pay their school fees," he quizzed.









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







OPD/BB