It is my plan and dream to work a collabo with Mzvee - Gospel artiste Felix De Solo

Music of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

On the issue of gospel artistes collaborating with secular artistes, Ghanaian gospel musician, Felix De Solo, has also addressed his opinion on the trend as another good means to win souls for the kingdom business.



Speaking on 'Exclusive Interview Show' with publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records on YouTube, Felix De Solo asserted that he believes such alliances can help also promote the gospel, and catch the attention of fans or supporters of these secular artistes.



"With me, I see it as not a bad thing. I'm not the one to judge nor condemn the action because I'm not God", stressing further that such features are also a way to make these secular music lovers to get to know some gospel musics as well.



Felix De Solo revealed his utmost interest and dream to feature sensation afropop and R&B music diva, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda better known as MzVee on a track.



When asked if he has any means and links to get in touch with the music diva, he said he is yet to work on it.



"I have MzVee in mind. It's my plan and dream to feature MzVee. I really love her new gospel song", Felix chipped in, in the climax of the conversation.







About a few weeks ago, award winning gospel minstrel and songwriter, Celestine Donkor received backlash from Ghanaians on her collaboration with Efya and Akwaboah on her hit track 'Thank You'.



Ghanaian gospel singer and police officer SP Kofi Sarpong also expressed his opinion, stating that he also sees nothing wrong or evil with such collaborations as some Ghanaians perceive it to be. He also made known his plans to work out a track with Shatta Wale.



Felix De Solo is out with a new song titled "Be Magnified" which is on YouTube and other music online platforms.